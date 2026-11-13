FDA suspends Pasteur ice cream parlour’s license over unhygienic conditions

As part of its Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the food business license of Pasteur ice cream parlour in Pune Camp, following the detection of serious food safety and hygiene violations, officials said.
On November 10, Food Safety Officer Satish Hake conducted an inspection of the establishment and found several serious violations of food safety regulations, an official statement issued today said.
Taking note of the findings, Licensing Authority and Designated Officer (Zone-6) N. R. Sarkate issued an order on the same day, suspending the establishment’s food license.
Shrikant Karkale who has additional charge as FDA Pune Division Joint Commissioner said a stern warning was also issued that legal action would be taken if there was any violation of the suspension order.
The FDA inspection revealed irregularities including unhygienic conditions, rodent infestation, cobwebs, accumulated dust and peeling plaster and paint on the kitchen floors, ceilings, and walls.
“Rodent droppings were also found beneath storage racks and freezers, indicating inadequate pest control measures,” according to the press statement.
Sanitizers and disinfectants were stored alongside fruits and other food products, creating a risk of chemical contamination. Food items kept in the freezer also lacked mandatory ‘Best Before’ labels or date markings, it added.
Although the establishment held only a ‘Retailer’ license, it was found preparing and selling various food items, including samosas, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pav bhaji and falooda, beyond the scope of its licensed activities, FDA officials said.
According to officials, the establishment failed to produce water and food testing reports and FoSTaC training certificates for its staff. It also lacked the mandatory signboard informing customers about the availability of free drinking water.