FDA suspends Pasteur ice cream parlour’s license over unhygienic conditions

As part of its Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the food business license of Pasteur ice cream parlour in Pune Camp, following the detection of serious food safety and hygiene violations, officials said.

On November 10, Food Safety Officer Satish Hake conducted an inspection of the establishment and found several serious violations of food safety regulations, an official statement issued today said.

Taking note of the findings, Licensing Authority and Designated Officer (Zone-6) N. R. Sarkate issued an order on the same day, suspending the establishment’s food license.

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Shrikant Karkale who has additional charge as FDA Pune Division Joint Commissioner said a stern warning was also issued that legal action would be taken if there was any violation of the suspension order.