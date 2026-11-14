Food near toilets, lack of hygiene: Pune’s Vaishali, Roopali hotels face FDA action

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday temporarily suspended the licences of two iconic Pune eateries, Hotel Vaishali and Hotel Roopali, after inspections allegedly found multiple food safety and hygiene violations, including food storage near toilets, unhygienic kitchens and improper handling of ready-to-eat items.

“We have temporarily suspended the licences of these hotels after our regular inspection found several deficiencies related to hygiene and inadequate kitchen space,” Shrikant Karkale, who holds the additional charge of Joint Commissioner, FDA, Pune division, told The Indian Express.

According to Karkale, inspectors found serious lapses at Hotel Vaishali. “Due to inadequate kitchen space, the freezer used for storing raw materials was placed adjacent to the women’s toilet, while the dosa and uttappa preparation tawa was located next to the men’s toilet. Washed utensils were also found placed on a table in front of the toilet,” he said.