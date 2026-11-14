Food near toilets, lack of hygiene: Pune’s Vaishali, Roopali hotels face FDA action

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning... Read More
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- eateries
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- Maharashtra FDA
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday temporarily suspended the licences of two iconic Pune eateries, Hotel Vaishali and Hotel Roopali, after inspections allegedly found multiple food safety and hygiene violations, including food storage near toilets, unhygienic kitchens and improper handling of ready-to-eat items.
“We have temporarily suspended the licences of these hotels after our regular inspection found several deficiencies related to hygiene and inadequate kitchen space,” Shrikant Karkale, who holds the additional charge of Joint Commissioner, FDA, Pune division, told The Indian Express.
According to Karkale, inspectors found serious lapses at Hotel Vaishali. “Due to inadequate kitchen space, the freezer used for storing raw materials was placed adjacent to the women’s toilet, while the dosa and uttappa preparation tawa was located next to the men’s toilet. Washed utensils were also found placed on a table in front of the toilet,” he said.
FDA officials alleged boiled potatoes, cooked rice and other ready-to-eat food items were stored in open corridors, while idli and dosa batter was being prepared in open and unhygienic areas. They also flagged a risk of cross-contamination, as raw cut vegetables were allegedly stored directly above ready-to-eat food items. The kitchen also allegedly lacked insect-proof doors.
“Temperature monitoring records and updated drinking water testing reports were unavailable. Furthermore, a valid FoSTaC-trained food safety supervisor was not present during the inspection,” Syed Imran Hashmi, Assistant Commissioner (Food), who ordered the immediate suspension of the establishment’s food business licence, said.
Food Safety Officer A D Zhanjurne inspected Hotel Roopali on November 13 and reported unsafe kitchen conditions.
“The kitchen was found to be open and inadequately secured, exposing food preparation areas to dust, dirt and insects. Waterlogging, inadequate cleaning and improper waste disposal practices were observed on the premises,” an FDA official said.
Authorities alleged raw materials, semi-processed food and finished food products were stored without appropriate covering, labelling and ‘Use By’ date information.
Karkale said that the FDA’s Pune Division has taken strict action as part of the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign launched by Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.