Pune: FDA seizes packaged items worth over Rs 8 lakh

In a special drive, the Pune division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized sweets and confectionery items worth more than Rs 8 lakh.

As many as 88 sweet shops had come under the scanner for not following the norm of displaying ‘best before date’ on the packaged items, said S S Desai, joint FDA commissioner (Food). A fine of Rs 1.99 lakh was levied from the errant shop owners for the violation. During the drive, total goods of over 5000 kg were seized from 174 places and 144 samples were collected for analysis.

Meanwhile, a workshop will be held for traders involved in the manufacture of jaggery on September 30. The aim is to train them in the ideal way to manufacture jaggery, Desai said. He said that there have been instances in the past where firms have been pulled up for making adulterated jaggery.