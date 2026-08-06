In Pune division, FDA inspects 415 restaurants; 43 licences suspended, 13 restored

The High Court cautioned the FDA that, as per settled law, the food licence cannot be cancelled while an appeal against suspension was pending. (Photo generated using AI)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 415 restaurants across Pune division in July, issuing improvement notices to 192 establishments. Following subsequent inspections, licences of 43 restaurants were suspended, while 13 were later restored after the establishments complied with the required food safety and hygiene standards.

As part of its ongoing crackdown on the manufacture, processing and sale of unsafe food, the FDA will soon launch a special inspection drive targeting high-profile clubs in Pune, FDA Joint Commissioner, Pune division, D V Bhogawade told The Indian Express.

The move comes after a recent special drive in Mumbai found violations of food safety and hygiene norms at clubs, including the Cricket Club of India and RK Juhu Gymkhana. The inspections are aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety laws and promoting safe food practices.