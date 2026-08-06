In Pune division, FDA inspects 415 restaurants; 43 licences suspended, 13 restored

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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 415 restaurants across Pune division in July, issuing improvement notices to 192 establishments. Following subsequent inspections, licences of 43 restaurants were suspended, while 13 were later restored after the establishments complied with the required food safety and hygiene standards.
As part of its ongoing crackdown on the manufacture, processing and sale of unsafe food, the FDA will soon launch a special inspection drive targeting high-profile clubs in Pune, FDA Joint Commissioner, Pune division, D V Bhogawade told The Indian Express.
The move comes after a recent special drive in Mumbai found violations of food safety and hygiene norms at clubs, including the Cricket Club of India and RK Juhu Gymkhana. The inspections are aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety laws and promoting safe food practices.
Bhogawade said the action in the Pune division was carried out between July 1 and 31. Licences were suspended primarily due to poor hygiene standards and violations of food safety regulations.
The Pune division comprises Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. During the drive, the FDA also acted against substandard food products, including cases of adulteration of milk and milk products.
Strict action was also taken against establishments in Pune and Satara districts found using cheese analogue and selling it as paneer.
The FDA closely examined storage facilities and food preparation areas at restaurants, canteens and other eateries. Where serious lapses were found, food samples were sent to the public health laboratory for analysis. In most cases, however, the department first issued improvement notices before taking stricter action.
“Following re-inspections, several restaurants submitted compliance reports after carrying out infrastructure repairs and upgrading sanitation facilities,” Bhogawade said.