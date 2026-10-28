Pune FDA raids trigger hygiene scrutiny among young diners: ‘We are more alert’

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

Young people in Pune are now paying attention to more than just the menu when they visit their favourite restaurants. Recent raids by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which have led to the suspension or closure of several establishments, including well-known eateries, have prompted young customers to pay closer attention to hygiene.

Ayush Kumar, 22, believes the FDA drives have made dining out more reassuring. He feels that the fear of inspections has pushed restaurants to improve their standards.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Honestly, I feel more confident in going out nowadays, because I know things are much better than before. Restaurants are cleaner, and the fear has improved the quality. Being a youngster, I only fear the day FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe sir is transferred. He is a ray of hope in the corrupt government system,” he says.