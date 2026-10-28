Pune FDA raids trigger hygiene scrutiny among young diners: ‘We are more alert’

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju
Young people in Pune are now paying attention to more than just the menu when they visit their favourite restaurants. Recent raids by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which have led to the suspension or closure of several establishments, including well-known eateries, have prompted young customers to pay closer attention to hygiene.
Ayush Kumar, 22, believes the FDA drives have made dining out more reassuring. He feels that the fear of inspections has pushed restaurants to improve their standards.
“Honestly, I feel more confident in going out nowadays, because I know things are much better than before. Restaurants are cleaner, and the fear has improved the quality. Being a youngster, I only fear the day FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe sir is transferred. He is a ray of hope in the corrupt government system,” he says.
For others, however, the discovery that established eateries were allegedly violating health and safety norms has shaken their confidence. Savani Shinde, 23, says her family has cut down on eating outside since the raids.
“My family and I have definitely reduced eating from outside places. We were shocked when many well-known eateries were found to be in contravention of the health and safety rules. This shows we can’t take even long-term trusted places for granted as well,” she says.
For Arjun Joshi, 19, the raids have not meant giving up on eating outside, but they have changed what he looks for when visiting a restaurant. “I personally have not limited myself from eating outside but have started noticing the hygiene in the restaurants I visit more keenly than I used to,” he says.
Positive changes
The impact is also visible among customers who still eat out occasionally. Vaidehi Bansal, 20, says she has always eaten outside only a few times a month, but has noticed changes at a place where she regularly goes for breakfast. “I have noticed they have made changes such as information boards, free drinking water, and cleaner workplaces. This is all thanks to the fear of the FDA,” she says.
For Rahul Vaze, 20, the raids have not changed how often he goes out with friends and family. However, he admits that hygiene has become a more important consideration when choosing where to eat. “There has not been any change in me going out to eat. I still regularly go out with my friends and family, though yes, we are more alert about going to places which seem unhygienic,” he says.
The raids have not prompted a uniform shift in young people’s eating habits. Some are eating out less, while others continue visiting their usual haunts with greater caution. For many, the bigger change may not be in how often they eat outside, but in how closely they now scrutinise the places serving their food.
Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express.