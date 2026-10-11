Edible oil worth Rs 1.29 crore seized as FDA raids 25 establishments in Pune division

All samples will be sent to the laboratory for analysis and further legal action will be taken after the reports are received. (Image generated using AI)

In a special drive against edible oil manufacturers and sellers in Pune Division, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids at 25 establishments and seized 74,612 kg of edible oil worth Rs 1.29 crore.

The popular Garden Wada Pav centre at Gawali Wada in Camp is also under the FDA lens and authorities as part of a raid carried out on October 9, seized 358 kg of “sub standard” groundnut oil. Similar action was taken against Praj Traders at Marketyard and around 3176.8 kg for suspected sub-standard groudnut oil was seized .

The FDA inspected 25 establishments across five districts of Pune Division and a total of 74,612 kg of edible oil valued at Rs 1.29 crore was seized. All samples will be sent to the laboratory for analysis and further legal action will be taken after the reports are received.