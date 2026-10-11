Edible oil worth Rs 1.29 crore seized as FDA raids 25 establishments in Pune division

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In a special drive against edible oil manufacturers and sellers in Pune Division, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids at 25 establishments and seized 74,612 kg of edible oil worth Rs 1.29 crore.
The popular Garden Wada Pav centre at Gawali Wada in Camp is also under the FDA lens and authorities as part of a raid carried out on October 9, seized 358 kg of “sub standard” groundnut oil. Similar action was taken against Praj Traders at Marketyard and around 3176.8 kg for suspected sub-standard groudnut oil was seized .
The FDA inspected 25 establishments across five districts of Pune Division and a total of 74,612 kg of edible oil valued at Rs 1.29 crore was seized. All samples will be sent to the laboratory for analysis and further legal action will be taken after the reports are received.
D V Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner, Food, FDA Pune division said that action was taken against manufacturers and sellers of edible oil suspected to be sub-standard, unsafe and wrongly labelled in the districts of Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Satara and Kolhapur.
The special inspection drive is being carried out by the Food and Drug Administration so that citizens receive safe and good quality edible oil during the festive season, an official statement issued here said. Food business operators must comply strictly with the law, failing which stringent action will be taken.