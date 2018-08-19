Pune: Father ‘strangles 2 kids to teach them a lesson’, commits suicide

The bodies of Deepak Barman and his sons were found by the boys’ mother and neighbours . Express The bodies of Deepak Barman and his sons were found by the boys’ mother and neighbours . Express

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his two children and then hanged himself at Nrusingh Colony in Tathawade on Saturday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Deepak Barman, and his sons Shubham (10) and Rupam (8). The incident came to light when Barman’s wife reached home and found the bodies.

Barman, who hailed from West Bengal, had been living in Pune with his family for the past couple of years and worked in a private firm. His wife also worked at a private firm in the city, said police. On Saturday morning, the couple left home for work, but the children stayed back as they didn’t have school.

Barman returned home in the afternoon, and allegedly strangled both the children. Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind his action. Prima-facie, police suspect that the children indulged in some mischief and Barman “strangled them to teach them a lesson”. When both boys fell unconscious, Barman felt guilty and committed suicide by hanging himself, said police.

Later in the day, his wife reached home and knocked on the door repeatedly, but there was no response. When the door was finally opened with the help of neighbours, she found her husband’s body hanging and her two sons lying on the floor, said police.

Neighbours called a doctor and also informed the police. The boys were rushed to a hospital, but they didn’t survive, said police.

