Pune: Father, son murdered in Lonikand; cops suspect past rivalry

A young man and his father were murdered, allegedly by a group of men, at Lonikand on Wednesday evening. Police have identified the deceased as Sunny Shinde (22) and his father as Kumar Shinde (55).

According to police, Sunny was arrested about a year ago in a murder case. He was released on bail three months ago.

On Wednesday, Sunny, his father Kumar and a female family member were going in a car. Around 7 pm, the assailants intercepted the car near a school in Lonikand area and attacked Sunny with a sharp weapon and wooden sticks. When his father tried to stop them, they attacked him also. Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Pawar said both father and son died in the incident and the woman accompanying them sustained minor injuries.

Police said they have got leads about the murderers and search has been launched for nabbing the suspects. Police suspect that the double murder is a fall-out of past rivalry.