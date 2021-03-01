Maharashtra: Father, son killed in boat capsize

While four were rescued by local villagers and fishermen, the father and son drowned.

A 40-year-old man and his teenage son died after the boat they were travelling in capsized in the backwaters of Ujani dam in Solapur district on Sunday afternoon. Four persons, including two of their family members, were rescued. Police said that the boat lost balance when one of the passengers was taking a photo.

Officials from Karmala police station said the incident took place in the dam backwaters near Vangi village at 4 pm when four persons from Akluj town had gone for boating along with two from another family.

While four were rescued by local villagers and fishermen, the father and son drowned. Their bodies were recovered later. The deceased have been identified as Vikas Shendge (40) and his son Jay. Vikas’s wife Swati and daughter Anjali were rescued along with Vikas’s friend and his son.

Karmala police officials said that the Shendge family had come to a nearby village to attend a wedding and decided to go boating with their family friends. Ujani dam is on Bhima river and is located in Solapur district adjoining Pune district.