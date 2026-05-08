5-year-old survives alleged attack by father, helps solve sister’s murder in Pune forest

A five-year-old boy survived after he and his three-and-a-half-year-old sister were allegedly strangled and abandoned in a forested area of Junnar in Pune district by their father. While the girl died, the boy later narrated the sequence of events to the police, leading to his father’s arrest.

The police arrested the man identified as Sagar Sadashiv Shinde, 29, a resident of Moshi, and recovered the body of his daughter, Harshada.

The Pune Rural police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Alephata Police Station Wednesday. “A court has remanded the accused to police custody till May 12. Further investigation is on,” Vishwas Jadhav, Inspector, Alephata Police Station, said.