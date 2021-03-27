Fire breaks out at Fashion Street market in Pune

A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said. (Express photo)

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.

A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.

Fashion Street on MG Road is a famous ‘window shopping’ destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, goggles and other accessories.

Efforts to douse the blaze were on, said Prashant Ranpise, chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire department.