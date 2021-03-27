scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 26, 2021
Latest news

Fire breaks out at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.

By: PTI | Pune |
Updated: March 27, 2021 12:30:44 am
A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said. (Express photo)

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.

A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.

Fashion Street on MG Road is a famous ‘window shopping’ destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, goggles and other accessories.

Click here for more

Efforts to douse the blaze were on, said Prashant Ranpise, chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 26: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x