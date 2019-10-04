Pune: Farmers’ outfit threatens to stop onion auctions if export ban stays

Farmers’ outfit Shetkari Sanghatana on Thursday said it will stop auction of onions if the ban on exports of the bulb is not lifted by October 7.

Advertising

The central government had banned exports of onions last week in a bid to bring down prices of the bulb. This move was preceded by increased Minimum Export Price and introduction of stock limits on onions. A dip in production in the major onion growing states, Maharashtra and Karnataka, is said to be the cause of the price hike. In a press release, Anil Dhanwat, president of the Sanghatana, said the measures taken by the government have caused the wholesale rates of onion to crash from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 25 per kg.

Since Maharashtra has prescribed a stock limit of 500 quintal for wholesale traders while the Uttar Pradesh government has prescribed a stock limit of 100 quintal, “trucks sent from Maharashtra are impounded in Uttar Pradesh for no fault of theirs”, the press release stated.