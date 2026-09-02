‘Why did you sell land?’: Sons beat up parents in Pune village over land sale

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A 65-year-old farmer and his ailing wife in Pune district were allegedly beaten with wooden sticks on a public road by their two sons, who confronted them over the sale of land belonging to their mother, the police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the incident took place around 6 pm on August 30 in Tarangwadi village when Tukaram Kisan Raut from Indapur and his wife Anjana Raut were out for a walk.
The couple’s sons, Sanjay Raut and Rajendra Raut, followed the parents in a car and allegedly abused the couple and gave them death threats if they did not cancel the land sale, said the police.
“They started asking Tukaram, ‘ Why did you sell the land ?’ They then allegedly assaulted Tukaram and Anjana with wooden sticks. Tukaram was hit on his back, face, thighs and left shoulder, while Anjana was allegedly hit near her right wrist and on her waist,” said a First Information Report (FIR) filed at Indapur police station.
During the assault, the brothers allegedly demanded that their parents retake possession of the land. According to the complaint, one of the sons threatened, “Take back the land you have sold, otherwise we will show you what we are capable of,” the FIR stated.
The passersby gathered at the spot and alerted the police. After the police arrived, Tukaram and Anjana were taken for medical treatment at the Indapur sub-district hospital.
A video of the incident taken by some local people was shared on social media.
Tukaram told the police that his two sons live separately with their families in Malwadi No 2, Indapur.
The police have booked the brothers for for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.