‘Why did you sell land?’: Sons beat up parents in Pune village over land sale

Screen grab of the video of sons beating up their elderly parents on public road in Pune village (Image enhanced using AI)

A 65-year-old farmer and his ailing wife in Pune district were allegedly beaten with wooden sticks on a public road by their two sons, who confronted them over the sale of land belonging to their mother, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6 pm on August 30 in Tarangwadi village when Tukaram Kisan Raut from Indapur and his wife Anjana Raut were out for a walk.

The couple’s sons, Sanjay Raut and Rajendra Raut, followed the parents in a car and allegedly abused the couple and gave them death threats if they did not cancel the land sale, said the police.