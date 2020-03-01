Pune: Hours after boy recites poem urging farmers not to end lives, father kills self

Batule was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational Image) Batule was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old farmer from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, Malhari Batule, committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence late on Thursday, only a few hours after his son, Prashant Batule, a Class III student of a Zilla Parishad school, recited a self-composed poem urging farmers not to end their lives.

Prashant was taking part in a poetry-reciting competition on the topic ‘Farmers should not commit suicide’, organised at the school. As Prashant recited the poem, it drew praise from the crowd. But when he went home after school, he found that his father had consumed poison. Batule was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Lahoo Borate, a teacher at Prashant’s school, said the boy’s father was not present when he participated in the event. “I have asked his relatives… his father was probably not aware of the poem read by his son,” the teacher said.

Officials from Pathardi police station said Batula probably ended his life because of the pressure of mounting debts.

