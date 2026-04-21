Farmer, mother found dead in Pune district’s Indapur, suicide suspected

A 35-year-old farmer and his 63-year-old mother were found dead on their farm in Indapur taluka of Pune district in a suspected case of suicide. Pune Rural police said that the suicides were fallout of a domestic dispute.

Police identified the deceased as Atul Tukaram Jadhav (35) and his mother Suman Tukaram Jadhav (63), both residents of Amrai Mala area of Sarafwadi village in Indapur taluka of Pune district. The village is located 140 kilometers from Pune city. The mother son duo were found dead hanging to two different trees on their farm in Sarafwadi around 6 am on Monday.

Police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) which is preliminary registration for any ‘unnatural death’ including suicide, accident, or suspicious death under other circumstances. The ADR was registered at Walchandnagar police station under the Pune Rural police under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. An inquiry has been launched by a team from Walchandnagar police station.