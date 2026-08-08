Rs 345 crore disbursed: First phase of loan waiver scheme benefits 38,970 Pune farmers

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A total of 38,970 farmers in Pune district have benefited from the first phase of the Maharashtra government’s ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana 2026’, with Rs 345.25 crore transferred towards their outstanding loans.
The transfer was carried out digitally by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on August 7. The loan waiver amounts were transferred directly to the respective loan accounts of eligible farmers who had completed Aadhaar authentication.
Present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, among other ministers and government officials.
According to the state government, the outstanding loan amount covered under the first phase for the 38,970 eligible farmers in Pune district is over Rs 345 crore.
Across Maharashtra, Rs 5,028 crore was transferred to the loan accounts of around 6.22 lakh eligible farmers who had completed the Aadhaar authentication process under the scheme.
The government has also directed banks to immediately provide Kharif crop loans to farmers who have benefited from the loan waiver. The move is aimed at enabling these farmers to access fresh crop credit for the ongoing Kharif season.
Meanwhile, farmers from the first list in Pune district who are yet to complete Aadhaar authentication have been asked to approach the concerned authorities and complete the process. Once the authentication is completed, the loan waiver amount will be credited to their respective loan accounts, subject to eligibility.