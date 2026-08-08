Rs 345 crore disbursed: First phase of loan waiver scheme benefits 38,970 Pune farmers

The transfer was carried out digitally by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on August 7.

A total of 38,970 farmers in Pune district have benefited from the first phase of the Maharashtra government’s ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana 2026’, with Rs 345.25 crore transferred towards their outstanding loans.

The transfer was carried out digitally by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on August 7. The loan waiver amounts were transferred directly to the respective loan accounts of eligible farmers who had completed Aadhaar authentication.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, among other ministers and government officials.