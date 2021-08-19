Pune: Farmer killed during drunken brawl on his birthday; police nab two

The Pune rural police have arrested a 26-year-old man and detained his minor accomplice for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old farmer on August 15 during a drunken brawl on his birthday

Kanifnath Savata Pandharkar (40), a resident of Khandale village in Shirur taluka, was found dead at Nhavare village, around 70 kilometres from Pune, on Monday morning. Subsequently, his wife Anjali (35), filed a complaint with Shirur police station.

Anjali said in her complaint that on Sunday, which was Kanifnath’s birthday, he dropped her off at their farm in Khandale on his bike. A while later, she began calling him on his phone but he could not be reached. The next morning he was found dead with brutal head injuries and face disfigured. Preliminary examination revealed that Kanifnath had been bludgeoned to death with a heavy rock.

A joint probe was launched by the sleuths from Shirur police station and the local crime branch of Pune rural police. The initial probe, which involved analysis of electronic footprint, revealed that the deceased had spent the afternoon of his birthday with two persons. The probe narrowed down to a 26-year-old contract labourer Dadabhau Wagh and his 17-year-old relative. The two were detained for questioning and it came to light that the two had allegedly bludgeoned Kanifnath to death after a fallout during their alcohol party that day.

Wagh, who has a prior case of murder against him from 2016, was arrested and the 17-year-old was detained to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The two have been booked under IPC sections 302 for murder and 201 for the destruction of evidence.