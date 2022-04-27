scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Pune farmer hires chopper to bring home new-born granddaughter

Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family.

By: PTI | Pune |
April 27, 2022 11:13:59 am
A farmer in Pune district hired a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday. (Twitter/@ANI)

Elated with the birth of a granddaughter, a farmer in Pune district hired nothing less than a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday.

Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family.

More from Pune

So when it was time to bring the baby and her mother home from the maternal grandparents’ house in nearby Shewal Wadi, he booked a chopper, he said.

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...Premium
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...
More Premium Stories

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement