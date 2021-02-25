Pune: Farmer arrested for planting opium poppies near Dehu Gaon

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Dehuroad police station on Wednesday under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a farmer for allegedly planting banned opium poppies worth Rs 35,000 in his farm near Dehu Gaon. Police have identified the accused as Jalinder Kalokhe (60), a resident of Kalokhe Mala in Dehugaon.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Dehuroad police station on Wednesday under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



In another drug case, Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a youth for allegedly selling marijuana in Thergaon. Police have identified the accused as Vikas Kale (23), a resident of Mhatoba Nagar slums in Wakad. About 1.25 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 2,050 has been recovered from his possession. Police constable Dhanaji Shinde has lodged the FIR in this case at the Wakad police station under NDPS Act on Wednesday evening.