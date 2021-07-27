Pune: Farmer arrested for ‘kidnapping’ MSEDCL employee to fix power outage

An FIR in the case has been registered by Praveen Mabhukar Jambhulkar (44), who is a senior technician with the MSEDCL

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a 40-year-old farmer from Maval in Pune district for allegedly beating up a technician from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) with a stick, and forcing him to come to his house to fix the power supply.

An FIR in the case has been registered by Praveen Mabhukar Jambhulkar (44), who is a senior technician with the MSEDCL. The incident took place on the afternoon of July 24, around 3 pm when Jambhulkar was on his way on his two-wheeler to check the status of a power transformer near Ambi village in Maval taluka.

The FIR states that the accused Prakash Darekar (40), who is a farmer from Ambi village, initially blocked Jambhulkar’s way. Darekar then allegedly assaulted Jambhulkar with a stick due to which the latter sustained an injury on hand.

“After hitting Jambhulkar on hand, Darekar forced him to sit on his bike and took Jambhulkar to his home under duress. Darekar then made Jambhulkar fix the power supply at his home which was disconnected for some time following heavy rains in the area. The complainant fixed the power supply and approached the police station a day later with a complaint and the FIR was registered on Monday. We have charged Darekar under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to the assault on a public servant, wrongful restraint, kidnapping, and physical assault. Darekar has been placed under arrest on Tuesday morning,” sub-inspector Kondiba Walkoli said