From farm soil to faith: How Pune’s Ganesha idols grow into Tulsi plants

Written by Kalyani Lad

What if a Ganesha idol could return to the earth not as waste, but as life? For Dr Akshay Kauthale, founder of Vruskh Gajanan, a Pune-based initiative that produces Ganesha idols from farm soil, the answer lies in a simple cycle of soil, devotion, and a sapling.

With the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony taking place on Friday, this eco-friendly approach offers a sustainable alternative to traditional immersion rituals that often lead to water pollution.

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Developed after years of research, the idols are handcrafted from farm soil sourced from the Bor region of Pune district. They are designed to dissolve within 30 to 45 minutes when immersed in a tub of water at home. The resulting soil and water can then be transferred into a planter, along with separately provided seeds, allowing devotees to grow a plant from the idol itself.