Pune: Farm gate chicken price crosses Rs 100 per kg, but monsoon & maize import may bring it down

That plate of tangdi kabab or tandoori chicken that you love may have just become dearer. The price of chicken has been increasing steadily for the last few weeks, as production falls due to high feed costs and the recent heat wave.

Usually, summer months present a unique scenario for the poultry industry as they see lesser consumption but higher prices, as the supply fails to meet even lower levels of demand. This year, the relentless heat wave has affected the birds, many of which have failed to attain the required body weight.

Over the last few weeks, farm gate price — the amount at which farmers sell their 2-2.5 kg birds — has crossed the Rs 100 per kg mark.

On Saturday, the farm gate price of chicken in Pune was Rs 102 per kg, while retail outlets charged Rs 150-180 per kg, and some shops on the city’s outskirts charged almost Rs 200 per kg.

On an average, Pune reports ‘placement’ (sale) of 90 lakh to 1.10 crore birds per month, while almost 3 crore birds are sold in Maharashtra in the same period.

Prasanna Pedgaonkar, deputy general manager of poultry giant Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, which retails poultry meat and products under the brand Venky’s, talked about a 15 per cent dip in placement in Pune.

Another factor which has pushed prices up is the steep increase in the rate of maize, a major component of the feed given to poultry. Production of the crop has dropped by 10-15 per cent, due to drought and attack of the Fall Army Worm .

While the central government has announced its decision to import 5 lakh tonnes of maize, the exact date of its arrival is still uncertain. “Once the imported maize arrives, the prices might correct themselves a bit,” said Pedgaonkar.

Monsoon, meanwhile, may play a role in easing the price of poultry, as it has brought an end to the heat wave.