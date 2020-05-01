Pune: Family returns from quarantine, finds valuables stolen from home

Residents chat from their balconies during the lockdown, in Pune, on Friday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale) Residents chat from their balconies during the lockdown, in Pune, on Friday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Family members of two persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 returned home in Patil Estate slums in Shivajinagar after completing 14-day quarantine on Friday, only to find valuables, including ornaments and television, stolen from their hutment.

A woman member of the family said, “My brother and father tested positive for COVID-19 on April 13. The next day, I along with five other members of our family were taken to a hospital for test. All six of us tested negative for COVID-19, but were quarantined at the hospital for 14 days. Finally, we were released today. When we reached home in the afternoon, we found that valuables had been stolen.”

She added: “While leaving, my mother had locked the house properly. Today when we came back, the door was locked, but it was a different lock. We could not open it with our key. We had to break the lock to enter our house. When we went inside, our television was missing and items around it were lying here and there. Also, some of our gold ornaments have also been stolen…,” she said.

The family then contacted Khadki police station. “…Police have noted down our case. We hope they investigate properly,” said a family member.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed about receiving a complaint.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd