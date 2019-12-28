Pune: Family of soldier killed in CME accident demands thorough probe, necessary action

The last rites of Naik Bhiva Waghmode were conducted at his native village Bharatgaon in Daund on Friday. (Express) The last rites of Naik Bhiva Waghmode were conducted at his native village Bharatgaon in Daund on Friday. (Express)

A day after two Army soldiers were killed in an accident during a bridging exercise at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune, the family members of one of them, Naik Bhiva Waghmode (29), demanded a thorough probe into the causes of the accident and necessary action based on it.

Waghmode and Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK (28) were killed in an accident during a training session for the construction of a suspension bridge on CME premises on Thursday. Nine others, including an officer, had sustained injuries in the accident. All the injured are stable, defence officials said on Friday.

The Court of Inquiry (CoI), which was ordered to probe the incident, commenced on Friday, with a senior officer heading it. The CoI is expected to go on for at least four to five days before it comes to a conclusion, an officer, who didn’t wish to be named, told The Indian Express.

While Sanjivan hailed from Kerala, Waghmode was from Daund taluka in Pune.

Waghmode’s last rites were performed on Friday evening at his native village Bharatgaon in Daund. The soldier, who had joined Army at the age of 18, is survived by his wife Ashwini, mother, two sisters and a brother. He got married only five months ago.

Speaking to The Indian Express, his elder sister Sunita Hulge said, “He had called us on the phone on Wednesday evening. He spoke to our mother and I… we had a routine conversation about our day and his day at work. He also spoke to his wife. I have still not been able to come to terms with the way he lost his life. Precious lives were lost in vain. I have lost a caring brother, a strong support system. We want the government to conduct a thorough probe.”

Waghmode’s brother Sudam said, “Our demand is that there should be a thorough inquiry and necessary action must be initiated against those who are responsible for the loss of life and injuries. My brother will not come back, but the government can ensure that lives are not lost in this way again.”

The accident took place on Thursday noon, when a unit of soldiers from various engineering regiments of the Corps of Engineers was training on a Bailey Suspension Bridge, which is used extensively in situations when instant construction of bridges is required. During the training session to launch the bridge, the support tower of the under-construction structure collapsed.

