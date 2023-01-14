scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Pune family death: Police suspecting ‘financial distress’

Deepak Pundalik Thote (59), his wife Indu (45), son Rushikesh (24) and daughter Samiksha (16) were identified as deceased.

Police suspect suicide and are probing the cause. (Representational/File)
Pune city police Saturday said as per the prima-facie investigation, the family of four, which was found dead Friday at their house at Keshav Nagar, Mundha, was facing “financial problems”.

According to the police, Thote had an investment firm named ‘Paisa Prime’ and was under losses. The family was “struggling financially”, police suspect.

However, the police said, “The investigations are still underway and postmortem is conducted while no suicide note has been found”.

At around 8:30 pm on Friday, a neighbour of the Thote family called the police after finding that the house door was shut for a long time.

Police suspect suicide and are probing the cause.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 23:14 IST
