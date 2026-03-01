‘Get us out of conflict zone’: Pune families stranded in Dubai seek MEA intervention

Several passengers from Pune scheduled to fly from Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the weekend have been left stranded after airlines cancelled services following airspace closures across the Middle East, triggered by the escalating military tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The disruption, which began on Saturday, has left several Pune families, including those travelling with elderly relatives and children, with no immediate path home. Many are now appealing to the Indian government and the External Affairs Ministry for urgent assistance.

Vinod Solanki, a Pune resident who travelled to Dubai on February 22 for a family vacation, finds himself stranded with his wife, two children, and mother after his return flight from Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening was cancelled.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Solanki said the situation on the ground, while not yet in full panic, has turned alarming. “Public transport and food delivery are still operational, but the Dubai Mall has been closed following a drone strike near the Burj Khalifa,” he said.

The nights, however, have been harrowing. “There were several missile attacks and interceptions last night. We kept receiving alerts and were advised to stay indoors and away from the balcony. The attacks continued until Sunday morning,” Solanki said. He added that the family is in touch with their travel agent and is desperate to return to India as soon as possible.

Dr Nikhil Asawa, a Pune-based dentist who arrived in Dubai on February 23 for a vacation, is also among the stranded. His return flight, scheduled for Sunday, was grounded due to the airspace closure. “Though no civilian casualty has been reported so far today, the sounds of frequent attacks are clearly audible,” Asawa told The Indian Express.

He and his wife are currently extending their stay at the Element Al-Jadaf hotel in Dubai. “We request the Indian Embassy to arrange other options, roadways or waterways, to bring us back to India, or at least move us out of the conflict zone,” he said.

Travel agencies in Pune noted that clients who were planning to fly to and through the Gulf region are anxious. Santosh Gupta, owner of Shree Vinayak Holidays, told the Indian Express that the airspace closure has not only disrupted Gulf-bound travel but is also impacting those flying to Europe via Dubai.

“Dubai is a major transit hub connecting India to Switzerland and other parts of Europe. Flying via Dubai is generally cheaper than direct routes, but those who need to travel urgently will now have to take direct flights, and costs have almost doubled, or postpone their plans entirely,” he said.

Pune airport officials announced the cancellation of three UAE-bound and UAE-originating flights on Sunday.

These include SG-51 from Pune to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 8:30 PM, SG 52 from Dubai to Pune, scheduled to arrive at 4.55 am on March 2; and flight 6E 1484/1483 operating the Dubai-Pune-Dubai route, scheduled to arrive at 10:30 pm and depart at 12:30 am on March 2.

Several flight operators have initiated refund processes, and passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for rebooking and further assistance.

Moreover, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule took to X requesting the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other agencies, for urgent intervention to facilitate the safe return of Pune residents stranded in Dubai.

On her X handle, Sule shared the names of 11 residents from Pune who are currently in Dubai and need immediate assistance.

Those named include Aarya Anil Jadhav, Chetan Devidas Sohani, Siddheshwar Dhanraj Jadhav, Pravin Macchindra Bhand, Vishal Bharat Bhosale, Ajay Chandrashekhar Kale, Rohit Hari Alhat, Ganesh Suryakant Gulave, Prakash Siddharam Gavali, Kishor Kisanrao Kulkarni, and Sandip Ashok Ukrande.