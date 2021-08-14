Pune police arrests 37-year-old for impersonating officer

The Pune city police has arrested a person for impersonating a police officer. The accused, identified as Pavan alias Milind Savant, was arrested from a lodge near the Pune railway station area on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, a crime branch team comprising policemen Surendra Sabale, Rakesh Khunve, Pravin Bhalchim and Ashok Shelar raided a room of a hotel from where he was nabbed.

As per a press release issued by the police, Savant, 37, told the cops he was a police inspector deployed in Mumbai. However, he was unable to produce an identity card.

The cops checked his room after finding his movements suspicious. During the searches, they recovered a police uniform from his possession.

Savant was then arrested and an offence of impersonation was lodged against him at the Bundgarden police station as per Sections 170 and 171 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation revealed Savant was a history sheeter with several criminal cases against him in Mumbai. The police suspects he came to Pune to commit crime.