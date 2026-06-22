Two arrested for circulating fake currency, 160 counterfeit notes seized

Police have seized about 160 counterfeit currency notes from the accused persons so far. (File/Representative)

Pune city police arrested two cloth traders for allegedly trying to circulate fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

The two accused have been identified as Omprakash Mahavir Agarwal (32) of Tingre Nagar in Vishrantwadi and Mausam Narendra Mishra (36) of Lohegaon.

Police have seized about 160 counterfeit currency notes from the accused persons so far.

Siddharam Bidankar (25), a resident of Tadiwala road, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Koregaon Park police station.

Police said the accused went to the Malhar Tea Shop located near the Ruby Hall Clinic on Dhole Patil Road on the afternoon of June 19.

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They allegedly purchased a cigarette from the complainant’s mother at the tea stall and gave her a counterfeit currency note of Rs 500. They further tried to circulate one more fake currency note of Rs 500 by buying another cigarette from an adjacent shop.