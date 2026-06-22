Two arrested for circulating fake currency, 160 counterfeit notes seized

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Pune city police arrested two cloth traders for allegedly trying to circulate fake Indian currency notes (FICN).
The two accused have been identified as Omprakash Mahavir Agarwal (32) of Tingre Nagar in Vishrantwadi and Mausam Narendra Mishra (36) of Lohegaon.
Police have seized about 160 counterfeit currency notes from the accused persons so far.
Siddharam Bidankar (25), a resident of Tadiwala road, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Koregaon Park police station.
Police said the accused went to the Malhar Tea Shop located near the Ruby Hall Clinic on Dhole Patil Road on the afternoon of June 19.
They allegedly purchased a cigarette from the complainant’s mother at the tea stall and gave her a counterfeit currency note of Rs 500. They further tried to circulate one more fake currency note of Rs 500 by buying another cigarette from an adjacent shop.
According to police, the ones who handled notes at the two shops found it suspicious. After checking the notes properly, they came to know it was fake currency and informed the police. A police team comprising deputy commissioner of police Rajlakshmi Shivankar reached the spot for investigation.
Cops arrested the accused. Initially six FICN were seized. During investigation, more counterfeit notes were recovered. Police sources said about 160 FICN have been seized so far in this case.
Police produced the accused persons before a court on June 20. “The court remanded the accused to police custody till June 25. Both accused persons are into cloth trading business,” said assistant police inspector Jitendra Khairnar, the investigation officer of this case.
Police have booked the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 179 (trafficking or circulation of forged or counterfeit currency notes, 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes), 318 (4) (cheating), 3(5).
Senior police inspector Vijaykumar Doke said, “Further investigation is on. It is being probed how and from whom the accused persons procured the counterfeit currency notes.”