Pune: Failing to get Rs 4.5 lakh back from DSK Group, man commits suicide

Police suspect that this is the first case of an investor in DSK Group committing suicide after failing to get the invested money back. (Representational Image) Police suspect that this is the first case of an investor in DSK Group committing suicide after failing to get the invested money back. (Representational Image)

A 60-year-old man committed suicide in Pune on Thursday night after he failed to get back the money he had deposited in a scheme of the DSK Group, said police. Tanaji Ganpat Korke, an auto-rickshaw driver, was trying to arrange money for the wedding of his youngest daughter.

Korke was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Ghorpadi on Friday morning. He left a suicide note blaming real estate developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (70), chairman of the DSK Group.

Police suspect that this is the first case of an investor in DSK Group committing suicide after failing to get the invested money back. Police said Korke has four daughters, three of whom are married. He was trying to arrange money for the marriage of his youngest daughter.

He had deposited Rs 4 lakh with the DSK Group in one scheme and Rs 50,000 in another scheme for his son-in-law in 2014. He was supposed to get the money back, along with an assured interest amount, in 2017, but he didn’t get any of it back.

Police said Korke was worried about the money and he also had an argument with his family members. On Thursday night, after the rest of his family went to sleep, he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling. His family members found his body Friday.

Kulkarni, who is facing charges of cheating thousands of investors of over Rs 2,000 crore through schemes offered by the DSK Group, is currently lodged in Yerawada jail.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App