Pune: Facing warrant from Andaman court, man tries to run over cop

A Pune-based businessman has been booked for attempt to murder after he fled in his car from the premises of Yerawada police station and also tried to run over a constable.

The businessman, who is in his early 40s, is facing prosecution of a court in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar in a case of dishonoured cheque of 2018, said officials from Yerawada police station. The court in Port Blair recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him, which was sent to Yerawada police station for execution.

Late on January 25, the man was detained and brought to Yerawada police station. In the early hours of January 26, giving reason of an old injury, the man said he wanted to use the heater in his car. The police station staffers took him to the car. While one constable stood next to him, another stood in front of the car.

After a while, the man suddenly started the ignition of the car and sped towards the gate of the police station. While fleeing, he tried to run over the constable standing in front. The constable jumped on one side to evade the speeding car. The businessman fled from the premises, said police.

Inspector Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station said that the man has been booked for attempt to murder and fleeing from custody and a search has been launched for him.

