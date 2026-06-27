Maharashtra businesswoman gets Rs 5 crore extortion call from ‘Bishnoi aide’

A man claiming to be to Arzoo Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide, allegedly threatened to kill the Wakad businesswoman and her family if she did not pay Rs 5 crore. (File Photo)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Friday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) after a 34-year-old Wakad businesswoman reported receiving extortion calls from a man identifying himself as Arzoo Bishnoi, aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to the FIR lodged at the Wakad police station, the woman runs a cloud kitchen business and lives on Park Street in Wakad. She said she allegedly received a WhatsApp call on Thursday from an international number. The caller claimed to be Arzoo and allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill her and her family if the money was not paid. The FIR added that her husband in Dubai received a similar extortion call from the same number demanding Rs 5 crore.