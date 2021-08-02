Pune: Explore music, theatre or crochet your way to the rainy week ahead

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow musical and H2O performance await the people of Pune this week

Set in England in 1820, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Helen Watts is a powerful and haunting musical about what happens when good people make bad choices. The isolated town of Sleepy Hollow is disrupted by the arrival of a new schoolteacher, Ichabod Crane, who challenges the town’s superstitions with science, reason and fact. With music and lyrics by Eamonn O’Dwyer, the recorded live production of the play has been put together by students of MA Musical Theatre and MA Stage and Production Management programmes of Guildford School of Acting at the University of Surrey, for online viewers on August 4 at 7:30 pm and August 5 at 2:30 pm. Registrations can be done for free at https://gsauk.org/events/20401AHPLRCCNVVRTBBQTNVLNPCCJVRGB/book

Merrative, a social network for readers, has organised an in-depth discussion on one of Sylivia Plath’s complex and layered pieces of work, The Applicant. Join on August 3 at 9 pm. Written on October 11, 1962, the poem by explores the meaning of marriage, gender stereotypes and social pressures by using the framework of an interview, in which the speaker questions the applicant, a male. One can join the discussion here: https://merrative.com/join_room/1626706432486×749858059210195000

Studio Artzone has organised a three-hour online workshop to crochet dream catchers on August 6, 11 am to 2 pm at a fee of Rs. 1200. Contact: 9822254472

H2O, a performance based on Jalal ad-Din Mohammad Rumi poems, directed by Bhushan Sanjayshri Patil can be accessed at Rs. 150 here: https://insider.in/h2o-jul4-2021/event. H2O is therapy based performance where an attempt is made to give meditative experience to the audience by exploring forms such as physical theatre, sculpture, graffiti, audio poetry and traditional forms.

Take a virtual tour of the great Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum and dive deep into the history of the Maratha Empire, without stepping out in the rains at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VavyUHG166x&help=2&play=1&dh=1&nozoom=1. Explore not only the antique ornaments, sculptures, vessels and centuries old paintings but also glimpses of the famous Mastani Mahal.

