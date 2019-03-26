Pune: Experts urge people suffering from epilepsy to come forward for treatment

Written by Sarthak Khinvasara

Ahead of International Day of Epilepsy Awareness, which is observed on March 26, the Indian Epilepsy Association, based in Pune, is making efforts to increase awareness about the disease. “Epilepsy is one of the most commonly misunderstood diseases in India. People must understand that this is a neurological disorder and can be cured completely by proper consultation and medication,” Dr Nandan Yardi, president of the Indian Epilepsy Association, told The Indian Express.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder of the central nervous system, specifically of the brain. It is characterised by the tendency to have recurrent seizures. A seizure, technically known as an epileptic seizure, is a short span during which the patient is seen to behave abnormally, may lose consciousness and have stiffening or jerking of limbs, frothing from the mouth and tongue bite.

Yardi said on the occasion of International Day of Epilepsy Awareness, people should get rid of the stigma attached to the disorder and seek proper consultation and medication.

As many as 80 per cent of the more than 60 million people suffering from epilepsy worldwide belong to developing countries and most of them do not come forward for treatment. This trend, known as the treatment gap, is very high. Yet the social stigma continues over this not so uncommon neurological disorder, which affects 0.5-1 per cent of the world’s population.

It is estimated that there are at least 12 million people suffering from epilepsy in India, accounting for at least one fifth of the total global cases. Yet instead of recognising it as a disease, people attribute the symptoms as deeds of a mentally ill person, who often face social boycott, ostracism and animosity, which increases their suffering.