Toggle Menu
Pune: Experts urge people suffering from epilepsy to come forward for treatmenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-experts-urge-people-suffering-from-epilepsy-to-come-forward-for-treatment-5642806/

Pune: Experts urge people suffering from epilepsy to come forward for treatment

It is estimated that there are at least 12 million people suffering from epilepsy in India, accounting for at least one fifth of the total global cases.

Mumbai hospital fire, Fire in Mumbai hospital, Fire in ESIC hospital, ESIC hospital fire, ESIC hospital fire deaths, Mumbai fire, infant dies Mumbai hospital fire, indian express
An empty ward at the hospital. (Representational/Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Written by Sarthak Khinvasara

Ahead of International Day of Epilepsy Awareness, which is observed on March 26, the Indian Epilepsy Association, based in Pune, is making efforts to increase awareness about the disease. “Epilepsy is one of the most commonly misunderstood diseases in India. People must understand that this is a neurological disorder and can be cured completely by proper consultation and medication,” Dr Nandan Yardi, president of the Indian Epilepsy Association, told The Indian Express.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder of the central nervous system, specifically of the brain. It is characterised by the tendency to have recurrent seizures. A seizure, technically known as an epileptic seizure, is a short span during which the patient is seen to behave abnormally, may lose consciousness and have stiffening or jerking of limbs, frothing from the mouth and tongue bite.

Yardi said on the occasion of International Day of Epilepsy Awareness, people should get rid of the stigma attached to the disorder and seek proper consultation and medication.

Advertising

As many as 80 per cent of the more than 60 million people suffering from epilepsy worldwide belong to developing countries and most of them do not come forward for treatment. This trend, known as the treatment gap, is very high. Yet the social stigma continues over this not so uncommon neurological disorder, which affects 0.5-1 per cent of the world’s population.

It is estimated that there are at least 12 million people suffering from epilepsy in India, accounting for at least one fifth of the total global cases. Yet instead of recognising it as a disease, people attribute the symptoms as deeds of a mentally ill person, who often face social boycott, ostracism and animosity, which increases their suffering.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 400 victims a month in two clinics, Chandigarh goes to the dogs
2 Chandigarh Air Force Station: Always first to get new type of aircraft for IAF
3 Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba commissions NBC training facility at INS Shivaji