Pune: Experts to address four-day lecture series on information about Covid-19

A four-day public interest lecture series, titled “FEAR to FAIR”, on information about Covid-19, will be held by Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre and Symbiosis Medical College for Women in Pune from May 20-23.

Dr Rajeev Yeravadekar, Dean, Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences, Symbiosis International University, said that there are misconceptions and misinformation about Covid that lead to fear and panic among the people. The education and information series will help alleviate fears and encourage sharing of fair information, he said.

Experts from across various fields will disseminate knowledge and answer queries during the course of the event.

Among those who will participate will be epidemiologist Dr Manoj Murhekar, virologist Dr. Varsha Potdar, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Parikshit Prayag, diagnostician Dr. Awanti Golwilkar, radiologist Dr. Abhijit Patil, FOGSI ex-president Dr Hema Divakar, National Institute of Ophthalmology director Dr. Jai Kelkar, chest physician Dr. Sundeep Salvi and others.

These experts will answer various queries related to myths about the pandemic, eye care in Coid, home care for Covid patients and post-Covid care. They will also focus on rehabilitation and dietetics, nutrition and Mental Health, Dr Yeravadekar said.