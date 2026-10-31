Pune on my plate: Cafes go beyond coffee and chats to serve up pottery, painting, games

Written By Sameer Anasingaraju

A cup of coffee can be accompanied by a game of snooker, a board game that takes a few minutes to learn, or even a pottery session in which visitors make their own crockery. In Pune, a growing number of cafes are offering customers more than food and drinks, combining dining with activities that encourage people to spend time away from their screens and everyday routines. From painting and pottery to board games, books, video games and wellness activities, these spaces are attracting people looking for an experience alongside their meals.

At Clay7Studio in Erandawane, customers can make pottery while enjoying food. Owner Rashmi Vaidya started the venture five years ago as a pottery studio in Baner before developing it into a clay cafe three years ago at its current location. Its menu includes sandwiches, pasta and coffee. “Clay connects us with our roots. It is not only about art, it calms us down. We are building something from the ground up in this world of breaking things down,” Vaidya says. Customers can book two-hour workshops in which they make their own clay pieces, which are subsequently fired and glazed for safe use at home. Food is served during the activity, engaging all five senses.