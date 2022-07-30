scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Pune: Expect heavy rains in city this weekend, says IMD

Maximum temperatures in Pune city have remained 4 to 5 degrees above normal for July. This is mainly because of the lack of clouds or weather systems to keep the solar radiation in check.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 30, 2022 12:19:10 am
Similar is the weather forecast for Maharashtra for the next one week as the monsoon activity will remain subdued. (Representational/File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunder, lightning and intense spells of rainfall over Pune city and neighbouring areas during the afternoon hours over the weekend. Earlier this week, for two days, Pune city experienced intense rainfall spells resulting in traffic snarls and flooding of roads. Even on Friday, the city experienced a moderate spell of rainfall between 4pm and 5.30pm. Shivajinagar recorded 8mm of rainfall in less than an hour on the day. Just two days ago, the city had recorded over 50mm of rainfall in an hour.

“As the monsoon currents are weak, convective activities are currently dominant. The spike in day temperatures and the presence of moisture are resulting in such convective activities. That is why Pune is witnessing rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder,” Medha Khole, a senior forecaster at IMD, Pune, said.

Maximum temperatures in Pune city have remained 4 to 5 degrees above normal for July. This is mainly because of the lack of clouds or weather systems to keep the solar radiation in check.

Similar is the weather forecast for Maharashtra for the next one week as the monsoon activity will remain subdued.

“There are no major rain-bearing systems that will affect Maharashtra till August 4,” another IMD official said.

The July rainfall has been fairly well-distributed, with all districts ending with either normal or excess rainfall, with the sole exception of Sangli (-36 per cent). Maharashtra, so far, has recorded 669mm this monsoon, which is 31 per cent above normal.

After August 4, rainfall activity over the state will slowly improve with the likely strengthening of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea and an increase in moisture incursion.

