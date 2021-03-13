scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Pune: Exhibition on freedom fighters inaugurated at Aga Khan Palace

The exhibition, organised by the Bureau of Outreach Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will go on till March 15.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 13, 2021 9:41:49 pm
Prakash Javadekar, Agha Khan PalaceUnion Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav exhibition at Aga Khan Palace, Pune. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

The historic Aga Khan Palace in Pune, where Mahatma Gandhi was detained following the launch of the Quit India Movement, is holding an exhibition to pay homage to freedom fighters and showcase their contribution to the fight for independence, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

The exhibition, organised by the Bureau of Outreach Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will go on till March 15. It will include panels showing glimpses of the contribution of stalwarts of freedom struggle including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lokmanya Tilak, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and many other prominent personalities.

Inaugurating the exhibition virtually, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Our freedom has been earned with a lot of sacrifices. Hence, it is essential that everyone understands the journey of the freedom struggle. Exhibitions are being organised across the country, in order to inform our people of our glorious freedom struggle and sacrifices made by our freedom fighters”.

