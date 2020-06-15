Pune: Exhibition of masks to raise funds for anti-Covid efforts

The proceeds from the sale of masks will be utilised to support the Covid-19 relief efforts of Concern India Foundation — a public trust that supports various NGOs. (Express/Representational) The proceeds from the sale of masks will be utilised to support the Covid-19 relief efforts of Concern India Foundation — a public trust that supports various NGOs. (Express/Representational)

With face masks becoming part of the new normal across the world, Masks d’Art, an online charitable initiative, has attempted to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by capitalising on the artistic potential of masks.

The initiative organised an online exhibition of face masks featuring 50 artists across India. The masks were sourced from a women’s self-help group and couriered to artists across the country.

Michelle Poonawala, one of the artists, painted her masks with a butterfly motif. “Art is a powerful voice and I always try to send a message through my work. We are living through a history in making and this is the best time to introspect about what we are doing and where we go from here. For me, the butterfly symbolises freedom, positivity, hope, peace and the fragility of life. For someone else, it might be the metamorphosis of the butterfly and perhaps the world around us is changing for the better, too,” she said.

Madhuri Badhuri, another artist, said, “I painted the masks streamlined with my recent Moon series. The aspect of art is that it documents history and the works of artists are the statements of that particular time. Art is an integral part of the movement, so years from now, people will look at the masks and know of the time when all were wearing masks due to the pandemic. It is a unique art memorabilia, a novelty piece created by an artist.”

The proceeds from the sale of masks will be utilised to support the Covid-19 relief efforts of Concern India Foundation — a public trust that supports various NGOs. The funds will be used to provide ventilators, ECG machines, portable X-Ray machines, protective kits with sanitisers, disposable gloves, masks, personal protection equipment as well as the distribution food grains to orphanages, old age homes, daily wage workers and migrant labourers.

“It was challenging with amid the national lockdown and the cyclone in the east. However, in spite of these roadblocks, the artists were most patient and obliging,” said Radhika Gulati, director of Secure Giving, which organised the exhibition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.