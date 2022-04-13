Pune: Excise department clerk arrested while taking Rs 5,000 bribe

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a 45-year-old state excise department clerk in Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a businessman seeking a liquor license for a permit room.

The arrested clerk has been identified as Uttam Dhindale. The police have also booked a man identified as Vithal Chavan who acted as Dhindale’s accomplice.

The complainant in the case had moved an application at the office of the superintendent of the state excise in Pune.

Dhindale allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to move the papers to the office of the Pune police commissioner and traffic branch for respective no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The complainant approached the ACB after the bribe demand was made. A trap was laid at the state excise office in Pune on Tuesday afternoon and Chavan allegedly accepted the bribe on behalf of Dhindale. The ACB sleuths subsequently placed Dhindale under arrest.

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Bundgarden police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.