Ex-sarpanch, his team of youngsters start special Covid care centre for children in Manchar

In anticipation of the third wave of Covid-19, in which children will most likely be affected as per experts, some good samaritans from Manchar in Ambegaon taluka of Pune have come forward to start a dedicated Covid care centre for children. Former sarpanch Datta Ganjale said they had pulled in resources to start the centre after noticing that an increasing number of children were getting affected by the virus.

Located around 60 km from Pune, Manchar has witnessed an uptick in infections during the second wave. The virus has affected young as well as senior citizens, and the village has also reported its share of deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ganjale and his team of youngsters from the village took it upon themselves to perform the final rites for those who died of Covid-19.

Ganjale said they decided to start the centre after they realised that children needed to be treated in a special manner. “A normal hospital would scare children away. The rooms have to be decorated in a different manner and we have to ensure that the child is not frightened in isolation,” he added.

Thus, the 50-bed centre has been painted in bright colours and has toys to keep children engaged. Five beds have oxygen facility. For very young children, the centre has a facility for housing parents as well.

Ganjale’s 15-year-old daughter also contracted the infection. He said he saw how painful it could be for the child as well as the parents to handle the isolation period. Doctors in Manchar have agreed to work at the centre free of cost.

Ganjale and his team have taken up the task to educate parents on how to understand early symptoms and seek medical help on time.