Pune: Ex-legislator Jagdish Mulik appointed city BJP chief

After failing to keep up its past performance during the recently-held Assembly election, the city unit of the BJP on Wednesday appointed former legislator Jagdish Mulik as its new chief, with focus on the civic polls in 2022.

Mulik will take over from Madhuri Misal, who was appointed the city BJP chief last year. Misal was re-elected to the state Assembly from Parvati seat while Mulik lost to NCP leader Sunil Tingre from Vadgaonsheri seat.

Mulik’s appointment came as a surprise as names of other leaders were making the rounds for the post. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who was reappointed as the party head in the state, declared Mulik’s appointment as city chief.

Patil is also playing a crucial role in city politics after he got elected to state Assembly from Kothrud.

Mulik has held different posts in the student front and the youth wing. He was appointed the general secretary of the city BJP in 2013, while his brother Yogesh Mulik is a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

He faces a tough challenge in the next civic polls in 2022. The BJP had come to power in the PMC for the first time in 2017 by winning 100 seats out of 162. The change of power at the state level has posed a challenge for the party as Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Pune and is trying to regain the NCP’s foothold in the city, which might pose a problem for the BJP during the civic elections.

In 2014, the BJP won all the eight Assembly seats in the city but in 2019, the party lost two seats to the NCP while managing to win some other seats by a narrow margin, which set off an alarm across the party.

