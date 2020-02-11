Pune: Ex-education official held for corruption

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Pravin Ahire, the then deputy director (Pune division) of education, for allegedly encouraging a staffer to accept a bribe and help forge government documents in 2019.
A press release issued by Sanjay Patil, additional superintendent of police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), stated that on December 7, 2019, Raju Popat Khadve, a peon in the office of deputy director of education, Pune division, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000 from a person on assurances of completing pending work.
According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ahire, the then deputy director of education, encouraged the accused and forged government documents.
