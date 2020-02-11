Pune: Ex-education official held for corruption

According to ATS officials, Halari’s name had come up in their investigation regarding the seizure of 35 kilograms of heroin and arrest of five Pakistani nationals at high sea off Gujarat coast. (Representational Image) According to ATS officials, Halari’s name had come up in their investigation regarding the seizure of 35 kilograms of heroin and arrest of five Pakistani nationals at high sea off Gujarat coast. (Representational Image)

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Pravin Ahire, the then deputy director (Pune division) of education, for allegedly encouraging a staffer to accept a bribe and help forge government documents in 2019.

A press release issued by Sanjay Patil, additional superintendent of police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), stated that on December 7, 2019, Raju Popat Khadve, a peon in the office of deputy director of education, Pune division, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000 from a person on assurances of completing pending work.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ahire, the then deputy director of education, encouraged the accused and forged government documents.

