Pune: Ex-corporators push for PMRDA development plan’s correction

In a communication to the state urban development department, Keskar and Kulkarni through their organisation Aaple Pune have asked the PMRDA to address the technical problems.

Former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporators Ujjwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni have threatened to challenge the process of preparing a development plan of the metropolitan region by the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) in the Bombay High Court, if the necessary correction is not made in 15 days.

In a communication to the state urban development department, Keskar and Kulkarni through their organisation Aaple Pune have sought technical problems in the process of preparing the development plan for the Pune metropolitan region to be addressed.

The duo said the metropolitan commissioner has been appointed as the town planning officer, which is illegal as per the Maharashtra Region Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“The town planning officer needs to have necessary technical education. It is illegal to appoint an IAS officer as the town planning officer. Because of this, the development plan could be wrong,” Keskar said.

Besides, the deadline to prepare the development plan has passed. “The PMRDA could not prepare the development plan within the deadline. In the past, the state government took over the development plan process for the PMC after the civic body failed to meet the deadline,” Kulkarni said.

They added that it would be proper to follow all the rules to prepare the development plan. “We request them to take a decision on the technical issues within 15 days or we would approach the high court,” Keskar said.