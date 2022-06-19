Pune: Ex-corporator booked for trying to kill businessman

A case has been filed against a former BJP corporator and his aides for allegedly attempting to murder a man following a land dispute.

A 39-year-old real estate businessman, a resident of Boat Club Road, lodged an FIR in this connection at Swargate police station on Friday. Police said the accused persons include Vishnu Harihar, a former BJP corporator, Rahul Khude, Prem Kshirsagar and his aides.

Police said the complainant is into real estate business and owns a piece of land in Yewalewadi in Kondhwa, where he wanted to start some business. But he could not start the business due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Harihar and his aides approached the complainant for buying the land. It is alleged that Harihar was forcing the complainant to sell the land to him. And on May 27, around 9.30 pm, Harihar and his aides allegedly attacked the complainant’s friend near the Golden Bakery in Salisbury Park. Then on June 1, Khude allegedly threatened to gun down the complainant if he did not sell the land to Harihar.

Again on June 6, Khude allegedly pointed a gun at the complainant when he had come to Salisbury Park to meet his friend.

Police have arrested Khude in this case and investigation is on.