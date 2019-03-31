Pune: Evoking a love for science, one experiment at a time

Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya

Curiosities lead to bigger innovations and the Smile Wellness Foundation (SWF) is working towards answering the questions of young minds.

This organisation’s aim is to spread awareness about physical, emotional and spiritual health among various communities. An interesting and important work of this foundation is to make the art of learning science more interesting.

Under SWF’s outreach programme, founder Dr Surekha Bhalerao and her team have come up with ‘Art of Science’ project (AOS) to generate interest in science among underprivileged children.

The importance of practical knowledge is brought to use so that children can be less afraid of the subject.

For this, the children are encouraged to conduct experiments on their own for better learning. The team conducts day-long workshops in various orphanages around the city for the children studying in Classes 5 to 8.

Woman scientists and entrepreneurs at SWF have designed experiments according to children’s science curricula and have compiled it into a kit called ‘Mysteries’. During the workshops, volunteers and members of the organisation demonstrate various scientific experiments through these kits and later help children conduct them on their own. The workshops also include different laboratory equipment, which are not available. Bhalerao said the knowledge of applied science reduces fear and generates creativity.

“For example, in one workshop, the children made basic moisturisers from scratch. They were also told about how different companies advertise to differentiate between moisturisers available in the market. These workshops have an average of 150 students in attendance,” she said.