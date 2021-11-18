Pune: ‘Every sixth patient at respiratory OPD had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease’

Every sixth patient who visited an out-patient department (OPD) dealing with respiratory diseases, across 44 medical colleges in India, had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to the first nationwide screening programme for the disease that concluded recently.

November 17 is observed as World COPD Day and to raise awareness, the week-long programme was conducted across 44 medical colleges, including two in Pune — Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Navale Medical College.

COPD is a chronic and progressive lung disease with intermittent periods of exacerbations, called lung attacks, that can often be fatal, said Dr Sundeep Salvi, director of CREST, an institute dedicated towards research and education in the field of chronic lung diseases, based in Pune. CREST organised and coordinated the week-long COPD screening programme.

Of the 2,440 patients who visited OPD for screening, every sixth patient was found to have COPD. As many as 75% of the total patients were males and 25% were females. Of these, 269 (11%) were found to have COPD.

Every patient was screened for COPD using a screening tool comprising a set of 8 questions and a peak flow meter test. Those who were detected positive underwent a spirometry test. Those found positive on spirometry were then seen by the treating doctor. The final diagnosis of COPD was based on spirometry and by the treating doctor in the medical college.

According to the latest figures, India has an estimated 50 million people living with COPD. Every day, more than 2,400 people die due to COPD in India, which is more than the number of people who die because of tuberculosis (1,157), diabetes (748), and HIV-AIDS (126) put together, Dr Salvi said.

According to the 2019 Global Burden of Disease Report, COPD caused by tobacco smoking in India is 29% whereas COPD due to air pollution in India is 53.3%.

“There are national programmes for TB, HIV and other diseases but COPD has been neglected in the country,” Dr Salvi told The Indian Express.

COPD is caused by long-term exposure to noxious pollutants that causes damage to the breathing tubes and parts of the lung.