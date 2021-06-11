This week in Pune: an evening of horror and two strangers connected by destiny

Get spooked at Nukkad Cafe

Pune-based Nukkad Cafe’s has an unusual plan for Saturday evening — an online event titled Late Night Horror Stories, comprising four chilling tales of ghosts.

Performed by Deepesh Chandran, the event is for adults who like to be spooked. On June 12, 10 pm. Entry: Rs 49. Contact: 7798578140 / 9970838025

Where The Crawdads Sing is a 2018 novel by American author Delia Owens and topped The New York Times Fiction Bestseller list in 2019 and 2020. The story follows two timelines that slowly intertwine. The first timeline describes the life and adventures of a young girl named Kya as she grows up isolated in the marsh of North Carolina from 1952–1969. The second timeline follows a murder investigation of Chase Andrews, a local celebrity.

Discussion on ‘Books, Chai and More’ at Raah

Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre in Pune has organised an online event, titled Books, Chai and More, to discuss the book. The discussion will be led by Tara Turner. On June 13, 4-5 pm. Contact: 9763095043

IAPAR, which works intensely with theatre, is taking its session on voice and speech training workshop online this year. Conducted by Vidyanidhee Vanarase Prasad, the programme aims to help participants to improve their ability to speak effectively in the offline and online worlds.

On Zoom on June 12 and 13. Contact: 7775052719 or iapar.contact@gmail.com

Vida Heydari to host Pravat’s art exhibition

VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery is now open. Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draws on lived experiences of the built environment. His works evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological landmass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery, Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

Cross Connection – online play

Sometimes, the wrong train can take you to the right station. Or, a cross-connection can make for a lucrative situation. In the online play, Cross Connection, theatre veterans Rajit Kapur and Shernaz Patel, among others, create a story of two strangers, who became connected through a wrong number. One is a thief planning a bank heist and another migrant labourer in desperate need of funds. Throw in a policeman and a distant wife and you have a bubbling pot of trouble.

From June 12 (on BookMyShow). Charges: Rs 199

