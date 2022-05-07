Pune this week: A sensory theatre, a food walk and more

From an innovative theatre experience to an event to mark Rabindranath Tagore’s stay in Pune, here’s what is happening in the city this weekend.

Art attack

Darkroom, the flagship project of the Rangaai Theatre Company, is an immersive sensory theatre experience about three classical stories presented in an experiential way. Upon arrival, while you are still blindfolded, you are greeted with characters from the story whispering into your ears. “It is said that a scent can bring back some memories and so we expose you to some scents distinctively from each story. You are also given the power to decide the fate of the characters from the story,” said the organisers.

Location: At Raah: Feetbeatz Studio, Shivajirao Bhosle, Shivajinagar, on May 8. Entry fee: Rs 499, on BookMyShow.

‘Tagore in Pune’

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is organising an event ‘Tagore in Pune’ to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The event is jointly organised by the city-based socio-cultural forum named UPASANA and the Centre for Performing Arts of the University (Lalit Kala Kendra Gurukul),

Location: On May 8 at the Lalit Kala Kendra at 5.30 pm

Food walk

In the late 19th century, the culture to eat food at a café or restaurant started developing due to the European influence on the city under British rule. The aspirations grew, so did the food outlets. The traditional Marathi food being made in every household has now become available at several commercial food establishments. Walk through old Pune and have authentic food delicacies of Maharashtra with organisers Pune Heritage Walks and listen to the story of the origins of the famous outlets which are over 100 years old.

Location: On May 8, starting from Shaniwarwada at 8 am. Tickets at Rs 100 on insider.in

On Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, express what you feel for your dear mothers with your unique poems. Bring her along and let her hear what you have to express.

Location: On May 8, 5 pm onwards at Chotu Tapriwala Baner – Pashan Link Road. Entry: Rs 160, free for mothers