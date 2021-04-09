Pune, this weekend: Virtual art talk on Chaïm Soutine, tour of the Smithsonian and more

*Coping up with the isolation of the pandemic and losing his job through writing a diary, music, exploring stand-up comedy and anecdotes from his late grandfather’s dusty notebooks, “Miah-Boy Diaries: A moderately Muslim musical”, is an introspective journey of a Muslim boy in today’s time and age. Written, directed and performed by Atif Ally Dagman, three-act solo-play in English with hints of Urdu. Charges: 250-300. Click here to buy tickets.

*Sudha Padmaja Francis’s Ormajeevikal (Memory Beings) is an impressionistic film that paints a picture of the town Kozhikode situated in North Kerala through the music and memories of many people. Meanwhile, Death Offers Life directed by Saheer Abbas is the fictional account of the last five minutes of the acclaimed painter Vincent Van Gogh who was a failure in his lifetime and Van Gogh’s choices unfold in this experimental short. Cineville Annual Film Festival (CAFF) is a student-run film festival and you can enjoy the best of independent films till April 12 by clicking here.

*Be a part of one of the most awaited events in India that brings peace, calm and joyous serenity through music. Ruhaniyat a flagship festival of Banyan Tree Events (India) is bringing musical performances ‘Enchanting glimpse of the Baul world by Parvathy Baul (West Bengal), ‘So said the Mystics of Gujarat by Hemant Chouhan & group, from Gujarat and ‘When hearts Connect’ by Belgian trio, Louvat Brothers among others online in the safety of your home. Charges: Rs 350. Click here to book.

*Chaïm Soutine, a Russian painter, made a major contribution to the expressionist movement in the early 20th century while living and working in Paris through an individual style more concerned with shape, color, and texture over representation, which served as a bridge between more traditional approaches and the developing form of Abstract Expressionism. Join Stephen Brown, a curator at the Jewish Museum, New York for a deeper exploration of how Soutine arrived at such a rich oeuvre. Charge: Free registration. You can register by clicking here.

*Take a virtual tour of the great Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Explore the David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time, Eternal Life in Ancient Egypt or Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals among the narrated tours on the exhibits and halls. All you need is a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to view the collections and exhibits by clicking here.