Pune this week: Modak with a difference and the therapeutic value of art

Monday, August 30, 2021
An online workshop by Pallavi Deshmukh will focus on the therapeutic value of art. The online two-day workshop will take participants on an experiential and theoretical journey into how art can heal

Written by Dipanita Nath | Pune |
Updated: August 30, 2021 3:51:07 pm
Studio Artzone is conducting an Exotic Modak Workshop that will also include Ukdiche modak, fried modak and butterscotch modak.

Modak With a Choco Twist, Cheesy Berry Modak, Pina Colada Modak, Sugar-Free Modak and Chocolate Walnut Modak, besides the classic mama modak — these are some of the varieties that you can prepare for this Ganesh Chaturthi. Studio Artzone is conducting an Exotic Modak Workshop that will also include Ukdiche modak, fried modak and butterscotch modak. On September 2, 3 pm onward. Charges: Rs 800 onward. Registration on WhatsApp: 9822254472

An online workshop by Pallavi Deshmukh will focus on the therapeutic value of art. The online two-day workshop will take participants on an experiential and theoretical journey into how art can heal. On September 4 and 5, 11.30 am-4.30 pm. Contact: 09561720001

Saptasoor, an event that seeks to take audiences through the nuances of classical and semi-classical music, will feature vocalist Neerja Aptikar. She will perform ragas, thumris, dadras, bhajans and abhangs besides Marathi bhavgeet and Sufi compositions. The presenter is Sandiprakash Bhide. Organised by Gyaan Adab, it will be held on September 4, 7 pm, on Zoom. Zoom ID: 881 4528 0953. Password: guldasta

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The third edition of Raah Utsav, an initiative of Raah; A Literacy and Cultural Centre to support women entrepreneurs and non-profits, upholds the act of shopping for a cause. It will be held on October 2, but stall bookings have started. Contact: 9763095043

